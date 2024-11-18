SeaDream Announces More Itineraries in the British Isles for 2027

SeaDream Yacht Club is increasing its presence in the British Isles with a new series of voyages and 16 new ports of call, the company announced in a press release.

Taking place in 2027, the deployment will triple SeaDream’s offerings in the region with seven- to 11-night itineraries that visit England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

According to the company, the voyages were designed with a focus on scenic landscapes and historic towns.

Selected itineraries include stops in less-frequented locations like the Shetland and Orkney Islands, as well as the Faroe Islands.

Departure ports include Oslo (Norway), Edinburgh (Scotland), Dublin (Ireland), Portsmouth (England) and more.

As part of the company’s yachting approach, the cruises are also highlighted by overnight calls, as well as extended time in ports, SeaDream said.

“We are combining incredible destinations with the distinctive SeaDream experience, creating a relaxed, unhurried experience that is a rare luxury today. There simply is no better way to explore these extraordinary places than in the comfort of a mega-yacht,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

The itineraries, which are scheduled to depart between August and September 2027, will significantly increase SeaDream’s presence in the region by tripling the number of voyages and ports from the nearly sold-out 2026 season.

“The demand for the British Isles has been beyond our expectations. We are thrilled to be back in 2027, with more destinations, more Yachting Land Adventures, and more unique ways to experience the true beauty of the region,” added Brynestad.

The 2027 British Isles voyages will be operated onboard the newly upgraded SeaDream I, which carries approximately 110 guests.

As part of a multi-million investment in its fleet, SeaDream renovated staterooms, decks, and more onboard the vessel.

The SeaDream I also received two new couples’ jacuzzis, as well as an upgraded marina and new outdoor furniture.