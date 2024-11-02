Seabourn Unveils 2026-27 Expedition Sailings

Seabourn has announced its 2026-27 expedition itineraries, now available for booking, according to a press release.

The Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit will visit up to 161 destinations across 31 countries, featuring 24 distinct sailings with a total of 46 departures.

“Exploring the smaller, less-traveled corners of the world in ultra-luxury style has always been a priority for Seabourn, and our purpose-built expedition ships enhance this experience by taking guests to remote destinations that few have ever experienced,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “We have scouted the globe to bring our guests extraordinary experiences and create opportunities for ‘Seabourn Moments’ that only our ultra-luxury expedition voyages can offer.”

From March 2026 through March 2027, the Seabourn Venture will visit 63 destinations across 12 countries, operating voyages ranging from 10 to 25 days. Itineraries will include exploring Iceland, Greenland, Labrador and the British Isles in the Northern Hemisphere, along with a season in Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands alongside the Seabourn Pursuit. From April to June 2026, the ship will also provide non-expedition sailings across the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean, covering 34 destinations in eight countries with four unique itineraries.

The Seabourn Pursuit will operate from February 2026 to March 2027, featuring expedition voyages ranging from 10 to 22 days and visiting 71 destinations in over 13 countries. The ship’s explore the South Pacific, the Kimberley region and the wildlife-rich areas of Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. Additionally, an 82-day combination voyage titled “Across Three Continents: Oceania to Antarctica” will depart on September 2, 2026, from Broome, Australia, to Ushuaia, Argentina.

Seabourn’s 2026-27 expedition season spans several regions: