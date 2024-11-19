Scenic Group Launches Black Friday Deals

Scenic Group is launching its Black Friday deals, offering significant savings on select itineraries from Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises.

From November 18 through December 1, 2024, guests can enjoy up to $6,000 in savings per suite, with discounts of up to 35 percent on Scenic voyages and up to 40 percent on Emerald Cruises. Additionally, Emerald Cruises offers a special Black Friday fare starting at $1,999 per person for European river cruises.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours offers two-for-one fares and up to 35 percent off select river and Discovery Yacht voyages, with savings up to $6,000 per suite. Featured itineraries include the 15-day Jewels of Europe, the eight-day Mediterranean Escapade, and the culinary-focused journey Tastes of Discovery led by Chef Bryan Voltaggio.

Emerald Cruises features two-for-one fares with up to 40 percent off select river cruises and 30 percent on yacht sailings. Exclusive lead fares start at $1,999 for 2025 river cruises. Highlights include the eight-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Barths and Greek Islands and Turkish Coastlines.

Guests opting for non-refundable fares can save an additional 10 percent and enjoy the Flexible Booking Plan for new 2025 sailings, which allows changes to be made up to 90 days before departure in exchange for a Future Travel Credit valid for 24 months.