San Diego: 32 Million Visitors and $22 Billion Economic Impact

The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) welcomed approximately 32 million visitors in fiscal year 2024, a 2-million increase compared to 2023, according to a press release.

The announcement was made at the SDTA’s 70th Annual Meeting at Jacobs Music Center on November 13, 2024.

These visitors contributed a record $14.6 billion in local spending. The SDSA also highlighted an average hotel occupancy rate of 73 percent and a 76 percent occupancy rate in 2024, surpassing California cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“We’re pleased to report strong results for fiscal year 2024, building on last year’s success with more visitors, a higher visitor spend, and best-in-the west hotel occupancy,” said Julie Coker, president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority. “This stand-out performance speaks to San Diego’s appeal as a business and leisure destination, as well as our dedicated tourism community that ensures our visitors have a memorable experience and want to return again and again.”

The SDTA unveiled the San Diego Tourism Foundation, a new charitable organization aimed at enhancing opportunities for residents and visitors. The Foundation will reportedly focus on small business empowerment, workforce development and destination stewardship.

“The San Diego Tourism Foundation aims to elevate San Diego as an inclusive destination that is equitable and sustainable for all,” said SDTA Director of DEI and Community Engagement Theresa Cunningham. “While the foundation and SDTA operate under a related governing body and share a common purpose, the foundation uniquely opens the door to new resources that will sustain our efforts to diversify and strengthen San Diego and support programs like our award-winning Tourism Accelerator. Through this work, SDTA is not only enhancing the local economy but also creating pathways for meaningful community impact.”

In fiscal year 2024, San Diego’s tourism industry generated a record $22 billion in economic impact, supporting over 1 in 8 jobs in the region. This growth contributed to regional economic development, job creation, and the funding of essential services that benefit local communities.