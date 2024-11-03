Samantha Brown to Host Mediterranean Voyage Aboard Allura

Oceania Cruises partnered with travel expert Samantha Brown, host of PBS’s “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”, to join one of Allura’s inaugural sailings next summer, according to a press release.

Guests can join Brown on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise aboard the Allura, departing August 5, 2025, from Monte Carlo to Athens.

The hosted sailing includes special onboard programming, including a travel talk with Q&A, a welcome cocktail reception, destination-themed Chef’s Market Dinners and Oceania’s signature gala brunch.

“We are thrilled to welcome Samantha aboard Allura. Her obvious passion for authentic travel experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to offer guests unforgettable journeys,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“With Samantha’s extensive destination expertise and the unmatched elegance of our newest ship, this voyage promises to be a truly extraordinary adventure from jet-set Monte Carlo to historic Athens – via Italian cities, Greek islands, and Turkish resorts.”

“I am so thrilled to be able to join my fans and fellow travelers on Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Allura,” said Brown. “I’m looking forward to revisiting some of the places I have been to, like Rome and the Amalfi Coast, and discovering new places in Turkey and Greece. It’s going to be an epic trip!”

Brown will also join select shore excursions, offering insights as guests explore the Mediterranean. The 10-day itinerary aboard the Allura includes stops at destinations such as Florence, Rome, Santorini and Antalya.