Saint Lucia Welcomes Nautica for Inaugural Call

Saint Lucia Cruise Port (SLCP) celebrated the inaugural visit of the Nautica from Oceania Cruises on November 13, 2024, the port announced in a press release.

This milestone was marked by a traditional plaque exchange ceremony onboard.

Those attending the ceremony included Ann-Margaret Adams, deputy permanent secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information; representatives from Cox & Company, Port Agent; and officials from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

The Nautica brought 628 passengers and 399 crew members to the island.

Denise Mauricette, maritime officer at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, extended her gratitude to the MS Nautica team for adding Saint Lucia to their cruise itinerary and encouraged passengers and crew to explore the island’s diverse offerings during their visit.

Deputy Permanent Secretary Ann-Margaret Adams also spoke, highlighting the island’s rich cultural heritage and inviting visitors to experience the attractions of Saint Lucia.

Racquel Preville, marketing and communications manager of Saint Lucia Cruise Port, welcomed the captain and crew, emphasizing the ongoing collaboration between Saint Lucia Cruise Port and the Government of Saint Lucia to revitalize Port Castries and Soufrière.

“Our transformative project is designed to deliver sustainable economic growth for the entire cruise community—from local retail and food vendors to tour operators and beyond,” said Preville.

“With these upcoming changes, we are committed to enhancing our services, diversifying our offerings, and providing a more exciting and rewarding experience for passengers and crew.”

At the close of the ceremony, Captain Milosavljevic expressed his appreciation for the warm reception, as well as his eagerness to explore the island with his crew further.