RWS Expands into Asia with New Shanghai HQ

RWS Global is opening its new headquarters in Shanghai, marking its expansion into location-based entertainment experiences in Asia, according to a press release.

The move strengthens the company’s end-to-end professional services in the region, including master planning, design, build, execution, and operations for clients in cruise, theater and sports. The move is further supported by a new strategic partnership with Max-Matching Entertainments, an entertainment creator in the region.

“After nearly three decades of serving Asia with projects including Nickelodeon Playtime, Lao Niu Children’s Discovery Museum and Science Center Singapore, RWS Global is underscoring our leadership in this market by opening a full-time office in Shanghai and expanding to include our end-to-end suite of services that promises unforgettable live moments,” said Ryan Stana, RWS Global founder, chairman and CEO. “There is simply no better expert in the entertainment industry to lead our worldwide growth than Veronica Hart.”

The company’s global expansion, including a new office in Orlando, will be led by newly appointed Chief Growth Officer Veronica Hart. Hart, who brings over 20 years of experience to the role, will oversee marketing, business development and client strategy in her new executive role.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of partnering with incredible brands and amazing people around the world, none more inspiring than those within RWS Global,” said Hart. “I’m thrilled to join the team and look forward to further elevating experiences and opportunities for our talent, brands, clients, guests and fans.”

RWS Global’s new offices in Shanghai and Orlando will operate full-time alongside its existing locations in New York, Cincinnati, London and Sydney, supported by rehearsal spaces in New York City and the United Kingdom.

As part of the expansion, RWS Global and Max-Matching Entertainments have entered a strategic partnership to enhance the entertainment industry in China. The new Shanghai office will support these efforts and contribute content to Max-Matching’s IP projects, including Top Park, a large family entertainment center cluster in Asia, which will feature attractions such as PEPPA PIG Ice World, the first Crayola experience outside the U.S., and themed experiences from brands like Hasbro, Mattel and WildBrain.

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for us to harness RWS Global’s extensive expertise and innovative practices to deliver even more engaging and unique experiences including themed experiences on cruise lines, award-winning musicals and top-selling concerts to the Chinese market. We look forward to this remarkable journey ahead and are excited about the potential this partnership holds for our company and our valued audiences in China and beyond,” said Owen Zhao, founder and president of Max-Matching Entertainments.

“We believe this synergy will foster exciting opportunities for growth and innovation in the entertainment sector. We look forward to delivering groundbreaking experiences that will redefine entertainment as we know it,” added Stana.

Photo: Owen Zhao, Founder and President of Max-Matching Entertainments; Ryan Stana, RWS Global Founder, Chairman & CEO; and Veronica Hart, Chief Growth Officer, RWS Global