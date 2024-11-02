Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas Returns to Sydney Harbour

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas has recently returned to Sydney Harbour, launching a series of sailings from Sydney and Brisbane, according to a press release.

This (Australia) summer, the Ovation features 22 vacation options. rom two-night weekend getaways to extended 14-night journeys to destinations around Australia, the South Pacific and New Zealand, the company said.

“The 2024 season will be one for the books, with young families and holidaymakers new to Royal Caribbean enjoying the ultimate holiday on Ovation. With Splashaway Bay kids aqua zone, a rock climbing wall and Vitality Spa treatments, alongside a variety of dining options, holidays on Ovation are made for every type of traveler, and that is exactly what so many Australians are looking for year after year,” said Gavin Smith, vice president and managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International.

“Our award-winning ships like Ovation have built a reputation as a trustworthy choice for Australian travelers. Holidaymakers know they can count on exceptional experiences when choosing a Royal Caribbean holiday, as our destinations and onboard offerings continue to be a go-to choice for those seeking to escape the everyday. Our South Pacific holidays are especially popular with multigenerational families, as families can bond over memory-making experiences without the hassle of packing and unpacking multiple times.”

Guests can choose among:

Seven- to 10-night holidays to the South Pacific, exploring white sandy beaches, snorkeling or stand-up paddleboarding at the Mystery Island and discovering Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, and spots like the famed Blue Lagoon.

10- to 11-night New Zealand voyages visiting destinations like Bay of Islands, Dunedin, Wellington and Picton.

A 10-night New Zealand holiday getaway to celebrate Christmas or New Year onboard, departing on Dec. 28.

Two special seven-night sailings in November 2024 and March 2025 to celebrate Royal Caribbean’s partnership with Ponting Wines, with uniquely crafted holidays for wine lovers and sports aficionados.

On December 1, 2024, the Quantum of the Seas will also return to Brisbane, offering two- to 14-night cruises. The ship’s itineraries feature destinations across the South Pacific, New Zealand and the Queensland coast.