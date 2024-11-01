Royal Caribbean Announces Five-Ship European Season for 2026

Five ships from Royal Caribbean International will offer itineraries across Europe during the summer of 2026, the company announced in a press release.

The Harmony of the Seas, the Odyssey of the Seas, the Liberty of the Seas, the Explorer of the Seas and the Brilliance of the Seas are scheduled to offer two- to 14-night itineraries departing from five homeports in the region.

The vessels will sail to 60 destinations in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Mykonos in Greece and Dubrovnik in Croatia, as well as the Norwegian Fjords.

Passengers will also have a unique opportunity to witness a solar eclipse onboard the Liberty in August, the company said.

Sailing from Barcelona, the Harmony of the Seas is scheduled to offer seven-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean.

The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Palma de Mallorca, Spain; La Spezia and Naples, Italy; and Marseille, France.

The Odyssey of the Seas returns to Civitavecchia for a series of seven- to nine-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sailing roundtrip from the port, which is located near Italy’s capital city Rome, the vessel sails to various destinations, including Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, as well as Kusadasi in Turkey.

Joining the Odyssey, the Explorer of the Seas offers itineraries to the Eastern Mediterranean departing from Ravenna, Italy.

The seven- to- 14-night cruises focus on destinations in the Aegean and Adriatic seas, including Dubrovnik and Zadar in Croatia and Piraeus, the port for Athens, Greece.

Completing Royal Caribbean’s lineup in the Mediterranean, the Brilliance of the Seas offers a mix of seven-night cruises departing from Piraeus, Civitavecchia, Ravenna and Barcelona.

The itineraries offer visits to the Greek Isles, Turkey and Italy, which, according to Royal Caribbean, are designed for those looking to dive into history.

In Northern Europe, the Liberty of the Seas is scheduled to offer a summer program out of Southampton, England.

The ship’s schedule features two- to nine-night cruises to destinations that include the Norwegian Fjords, Copenhagen in Denmark and Zeebrugge, the port for Bruges, in Belgium.

In August 2026, the Liberty is also set to offer a special total eclipse experience. According to Royal Caribbean, the cruise was designed to allow guests to witness the celestial event with the ocean as the ultimate backdrop.