Rouen Hosts Dual Fam-Trips for Industry Professionals

Rouen Tourisme hosted a dual familiarization trip on October 24, 2024, to promote Rouen as a key port in the river and ocean cruise markets, according to a press release.

The event introduced travel agents from the UK and Ireland, an Ambassador Cruise Lines representative and local tourism experts to Rouen’s attractions and its strategic role as the “Ocean Port of Paris.”

Rouen Tourisme also organized a separate fam-trip onboard Ambassador’s Ambition, aimed at fostering closer collaboration in the cruise industry. The combined experience allowed both parties to gain insights into each other’s offerings, supporting enhanced passenger experiences and stronger partnerships.

Jaco Seyffert, ocean and river cruises promotion and marketing manager at Rouen Tourisme, said: “Hosting these parallel fam-trips enabled us to refine our joint efforts, directly aligning Rouen’s onshore offerings with Ambition’s onboard services, and creating a synergy that enhances the cruise experience from port arrival to shore excursions. This is a significant step toward deepening our partnership with Ambassador Cruise Lines and establishing Rouen as a premier destination within the global cruise circuit.”

The onshore fam-trip in Rouen immersed travel agents in experiences highlighting the city’s appeal for cruise passengers and potential for local spending. Highlights included a tour of Rouen’s Gothic cathedral, where participants explored its architecture through sensory elements like mirrors, ropes and headsets. Guests also enjoyed lunch at La Couronne, featuring an “Impressionist Menu” that celebrates local cuisine. The day concluded with a historical re-enactment of Joan of Arc’s final moments, creating a connection to the city’s heritage.