Ritz-Carlton Unveils 2026 Summer Voyages

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced new voyages for its 2026 summer season in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

In a press release, the company unveiled voyages to be offered on the Evrim and the Ilma, which will explore coastal escapes and destinations across Europe.

Offering 44 new voyages from April through October 2026, there are over 20 countries and more than 90 ports on the summer deployment, with highlights including Estonia, Croatia and Denmark, as well as six new ports.

These include Naxos, Greece; Opatija, Croatia; A Coruña, Spain; London (Greenwich), England, UK; Waterford, Ireland; and Turku, Finland.

The voyages will cater to specific passions and include a wine-centered journey from Lisbon to Portsmouth. Wine enthusiasts can explore the wine regions of Portugal, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom, experiencing tastings and vineyard visits in locales like Bordeaux and Porto.

Another voyage offers golf lovers the chance to tee off at some of Scotland’s courses while history enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the castles of Edinburgh.

On select 2026 sailings, guests aboard both the Evrima and the Ilma will have the opportunity to partake in a series of onshore events, such as beach soirées at Europe’s beach clubs in Ibiza, Mykonos, Santorini, and Saint-Tropez.

A limited number of guests will also enjoy private evenings, as The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection provides privileged access to venues across Europe.