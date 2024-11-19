Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ritz-Carlton Names Almpertis to VP Port and Destination Role

Spyros Almpertis

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced in a press release the appointment of Spyros Almpertis as vice president of port and destination operations.

Based in Monaco and reporting to Jens Gorka,

Almpertis will lead in-port operations and the strategic development of shore excursions.

“We are confident that Spyros’ extensive expertise and leadership will be a tremendous asset to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said Jens Gorka, chief shipboard operations officer. “His deep industry knowledge and impressive track record will further refine our exceptional operations and strengthen our relationships with partners around the world, ensuring memorable experiences for our guests.”

This appointment reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its global presence and strengthens its focus on operational excellence and immersive guest experiences, the company added. 

 

