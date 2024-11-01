Resorts World Cruises Celebrates Inaugural Sailing from Dubai

Resorts World Cruises celebrated the inaugural Gulf sailing of the Resorts World One, departing from Port Rashid Cruise Terminal 2 in Dubai on November 1, 2024.

The ship will operate three weekly cruises across Gulf destinations.

Nearly 600 guests, including regional dignitaries, media, and influencers, attended a celebratory event onboard, hosted by Resorts World Cruises President Michael Goh. The event featured live performances, ship tours and special presentations.

“We have been counting down the days and we are delighted that the Resorts World One has arrived in Dubai and is ready to sail. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the local and regional governments, authorities, travel business partners, media and our guests for the support. We are looking forward to bringing unique experiences to the Gulf region and we are excited to launch our first cruise with a special onboard Diwali celebration for the entire week,” said Goh.

Saud Hareb Almheiri, cruise tourism and yachting lead at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai extends its warmest congratulations to Resorts World Cruises on the successful launch of its new services, which it is proud to be the homeport for. This significant development underscores Dubai’s ongoing growth as a premier cruise destination, attracting world-class operators, and providing exceptional experiences for global travelers seeking to explore the region, as envisioned by our leadership, and in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

“As we embark on an exciting new season, we would like to extend our gratitude to our partners and stakeholders, whose unwavering support has made this possible. Together, we look forward to further reinforcing Dubai’s position as the cruise hub of the region.”

As part of the launch, guests booking November sailings on the three-night Oman or two-night Qatar cruises will enjoy complimentary onboard credit. The Resorts World One itinerary includes the two-night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise, two-night Doha Cruise, and three-night Muscat-Khasab Cruise, with options to combine trips for extended voyages.