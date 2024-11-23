Regent Announces Rock and Roll Hall of Famers as World Cruise Entertainment

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced in a press release that Kool & the Gang will headline the 2025 World Cruise Gala.

The special event celebrates the launch of the cruise line’s longest-ever world voyage, a 150-night journey aboard Seven Seas Mariner.

The gala will take place on January 7, 2025, in Miami, Florida, with music and dance. Guests will enjoy performances of iconic hits like “Ladies Night” and “Get Down on It” to mark the start of this milestone voyage.

“We are delighted to host such a remarkable celebration for our cherished guests ahead of this milestone voyage,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This gala is more than just a pre-cruise event; it marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey that embodies the pinnacle of luxury travel and exploration. For many, a Regent world cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we are honored to set the stage with unforgettable memories from the very start.”

The Away in Wonder world voyage departs from Miami, Florida, on January 7, 2025, and concludes in San Francisco, California. The journey crosses three oceans and visits 97 ports across 25 countries on five continents, including destinations in South America, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, and Alaska.

Guests are invited to join a pre-cruise gala, featuring a cocktail reception, dinner and a Grammy-winning performance. Attendees are encouraged to dress in disco-themed attire and celebrate alongside fellow world cruisers ahead of this extraordinary voyage.

Regent’s Away in Wonder 2025 World Cruise offers over 465 shore excursions, in-port overnight stays, and access to iconic destinations like Rio de Janeiro, Bora Bora, and Ho Chi Minh City. Guests will also visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Rapa Nui National Park and the Sydney Opera House.

Exclusive amenities include door-to-door luggage service, a visa package, unlimited valet laundry, onboard medical services, and personalized luxury experiences. Guests will enjoy gourmet dining, premium beverages, spectacular entertainment, and three exclusive shoreside events in Buenos Aires, Auckland, and Bangkok.

An optional Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare adds flights, airport transfers and private chauffeur service for a fully tailored journey.