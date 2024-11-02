Quark Announces Winners of its Summer in the Arctic Sweepstakes

Quark Expeditions has announced the winners of its Summer in the Arctic Sweepstakes, which provided 10 travel advisors with the opportunity to win a 13-day Arctic FAM trip.

Winners will set sail on the “Ultimate Arctic Voyage” from Svalbard to Iceland in July 2025, hosted by a Business Development Manager. The journey will begin in Spitsbergen, travel to Jan Mayen, and conclude in Reykjavik.

The winners of the Summer in the Arctic Sweepstakes are:

Aisha R. – Inner Peace Travel/Nexion – USA

Amy A. – Savanti Travel/Cadence Travel – USA

Deborah N. – Deborah Nicholson Travel – AUS

Fiona F. – Travel Designed – UK

Shauna C. – Great Canadian Travel Group – Canada

Tamatha F. – Audley Travel – USA

Telina L. – The Travel Professionals – UK

Penny W. – Red Tag Vacations – Canada

Cathy D. – Expedia Cruises – Canada

Erin C. – Polar Tracks Expeditions – Norway

The sweepstakes received 2,772 entries from 57 countries. Winners were selected randomly.