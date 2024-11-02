Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Quark Announces Winners of its Summer in the Arctic Sweepstakes

Ultramarine

Quark Expeditions has announced the winners of its Summer in the Arctic Sweepstakes, which provided 10 travel advisors with the opportunity to win a 13-day Arctic FAM trip.

Winners will set sail on the “Ultimate Arctic Voyage” from Svalbard to Iceland in July 2025, hosted by a Business Development Manager. The journey will begin in Spitsbergen, travel to Jan Mayen, and conclude in Reykjavik.

The winners of the Summer in the Arctic Sweepstakes are:

  • Aisha R. – Inner Peace Travel/Nexion – USA
  • Amy A. – Savanti Travel/Cadence Travel – USA
  • Deborah N. – Deborah Nicholson Travel – AUS
  • Fiona F. – Travel Designed – UK
  • Shauna C. – Great Canadian Travel Group – Canada
  • Tamatha F. – Audley Travel – USA
  • Telina L. – The Travel Professionals – UK
  • Penny W. – Red Tag Vacations – Canada
  • Cathy D. – Expedia Cruises – Canada
  • Erin C. – Polar Tracks Expeditions – Norway

 

The sweepstakes received 2,772 entries from 57 countries. Winners were selected randomly.

