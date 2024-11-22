Quark Announces Explorers Black Friday Sale

Quark Expeditions has invited travelers to take advantage of its Explorers Black Friday Sale.

The package offers savings on expeditions to destinations including Antarctica, Greenland, and Svalbard, with up to 50% off select Antarctic 2024/25 and Arctic 25 voyages. The offer is available until Dec. 2, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Among the featured adventures on offer is Epic Antarctica, which is currently 50 percent off. This 23-day voyage, departing Dec. 16, 2024, encompasses the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Guests will travel alongside Dr. Sian Proctor, the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft, who serves as the Ultramarine’s godmother.

On the ship, Dr. Proctor will give a keynote address and host a Q&A session and Women in STEM panel.

The Crossing the Circle voyage aboard the Ultramarine departs Feb. 7 and March 1, 2024. The 14-day journey (40 percent off) takes explorers into the Antarctic Peninsula and across the Antarctic Circle. Guests will have the opportunity to view the polar wilderness from a twin-engine helicopter.

In the Arctic 25 season, adventurers can choose from a variety of expeditions offered between 40 to 50 percent off, with opportunities to spot wildlife on Svalbard Explorer, chase the northern lights on Adventures in Northeast Greenland, or camp on South Greenland Adventure.

Additional voyages featured in the Explorers Black Friday Sale, ending Dec. 3, 2024, include: