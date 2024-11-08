Princess Cancels Third Cruise Onboard Regal Princess

After announcing earlier this week that repairs onboard the ship were progressing, Princess Cruises cancelled a third cruise onboard the Regal Princess.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the Nov. 10, 2024, sailing is no longer going ahead due to a technical issue.

Out of service since late October, the 2014-built ship was scheduled to sail from Galveston for a seven-night cruise to the Western Carribbean.

“As you are likely aware, we have recently experienced a technical issue involving one of our power generators”, Princess said.

“While that generator was fully repaired, a second generator experienced a technical failure during preparations for the next voyage. This new development means additional time out of service is needed to ensure the ship is fully operational and safe,” the company continued.

Passengers will receive a full refund of the cruise fare and any pre-paid onboard purchases, in addition to a 50 percent future cruise credit as a “gesture of goodwill.”

“We sincerely apologize for the disappointment this cancellation causes and hope for the opportunity to welcome you aboard another Princess cruise very soon,” Princess added.

The Regal Princess was scheduled to offer a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean on Nov. 10, 2024.

Visiting Mexico and Honduras, the itinerary featured stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, as well as in Roatán Island.

After completing a trans-Atlantic crossing, the Regal Princess was taken out of service on Oct. 27, 2024, for a series of unforeseen technical repairs.

A second sailing was cancelled a few days later due to the same issue, with the ship remaining in Galveston ever since.

Sailing from the Texas homeport during the 2024-25 season, the Regal Princess is scheduled to offer a series of seven- to 11-night cruises to the Western Caribbean that extend through early April 2025.