Princess Announces 2026 Canada and New England Season

Princess Cruises has announced its 2026 Canada & New England season, featuring the return of the Majestic Princess and the Sapphire Princess’s first-ever season in the region.
Homeports include New York, Boston and Québec City.
To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, the Sapphire Princess will offer a special 14-day Canada and Colonial America sailing from Québec City to Ft. Lauderdale. Departing on October 23, 2026, the itinerary features an overnight stay in New York City and stops in Saguenay, Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax, Boston, Newport and Norfolk.
Highlights of the 2026 Canada/New England season include:
- New York departures on the Majestic Princess: Seven-day Canada/New England cruises roundtrip from New York, with highlights including Newport, Boston, Saint John, and Halifax. Departures begin on October 3, 2026.
- Expanded itineraries with Saint John: Additional Majestic Princess sailings on October 10, 17, 24, and 31 add Portland to the itinerary, along with Newport, Boston, Saint John, and Halifax.
- Boston-Québec City route aboard the Sapphire Princess: 10-day cruises between Boston and Québec City, with stops in Charlottetown, Sydney, Saguenay, Saint John, and an overnight stay in Québec City on select sailings. Departures start September 3, 2026.