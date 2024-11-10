Princess Announces 2026 Canada and New England Season

Princess Cruises has announced its 2026 Canada & New England season, featuring the return of the Majestic Princess and the Sapphire Princess’s first-ever season in the region.

Homeports include New York, Boston and Québec City.

To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, the Sapphire Princess will offer a special 14-day Canada and Colonial America sailing from Québec City to Ft. Lauderdale. Departing on October 23, 2026, the itinerary features an overnight stay in New York City and stops in Saguenay, Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax, Boston, Newport and Norfolk.

Highlights of the 2026 Canada/New England season include: