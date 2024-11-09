Princess and Harding Host ‘Brand Day’ Aboard Sun Princess

On Saturday, Nov. 2, Princess Cruises and Harding+ hosted an exclusive “Brand Day” event aboard the new Sun Princess, inviting over 40 brand representatives and industry media.

The event celebrated a major milestone in cruise retail, introducing a new, immersive shopping experience at sea. Attendees were given a preview of the ship’s retail spaces, spanning over 5,000 square feet across two decks and featuring experiential shopping lounges like a Breitling/Tag Heuer watch lounge and a custom Swarovski boutique.

The innovative retail concept is designed to enhance customer engagement and showcase brands through interactive experiences rather than traditional shopping. Harding+ presented the layout, features and brand potential of these spaces, emphasizing how they enhance the luxury cruise experience. The event concluded with a curated culinary experience by Princess’s award-winning culinary team, offering brand partners a taste of the cruise line’s premium onboard offerings.

“We are thrilled to host Brand Day aboard the Sun Princess, welcoming our valued brand partners to experience firsthand the exciting possibilities that lie within our luxury retail environment,” said Chris Matthews, CEO of Harding+.

“With a unique setting and an affluent audience, the Sun Princess serves as a powerful platform for brands to showcase their offerings, build loyalty, and engage consumers in unforgettable ways.”