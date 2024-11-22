Prince Rupert Wraps Up 59,000-Guest 2024 Season

Prince Rupert Cruise Port (PRCP), operated by Global Ports Holding, has successfully wrapped up its 2024 season.

According to a press release, the port welcomed over 59,000 passengers across 43 ship calls.

PRCP achieved significant milestones this year by introducing 12 new excursions and two new immersive experiences, enhancing the total shore offerings to 14, the port said in a statement.

PRCP offered curated experiences where cruise guests delved into local history and culture.

In collaboration with Indigenous groups and local stakeholders, PRCP launched the Kitsumkalum Glacial Heritage and Gastronomy Trail, offering a journey through the Great Bear Rainforest.

Another standout excursion, the “Great Bear Rainforest by Rail & Road” tour, sold out for the entire season.

The “Explore Prince Rupert by Vintage Trolley” excursion continues to remain a favorite among cruise guests, introducing the destination that is hosted by a local guide.

The vintage trolley also serves as a unique local fixture, doubling as special transportation for community events and weddings.

The PRCP added that it anticipates the arrival of the Royal Caribbean in 2025 and the Virgin Voyages in 2026.

Kevin D’Costa, general manager of Prince Rupert Cruise Port, said: “These experiences of Prince Rupert beautifully combine scenic beauty, cultural depth, and the natural wonders, creating memories that our guests will forever treasure.

“We will continue to showcase the unique offerings of Prince Rupert and look forward to strengthening and expanding our shore excursion capabilities while supporting local entrepreneurs.”

“We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the cruise lines that visited us in 2024. Their key role in our successful season and valuable contributions to our community are greatly appreciated. We look forward to welcoming them back in 2025, including the much-anticipated arrival of the Royal Caribbean next year and the Virgin Voyages in 2026, as we continue to build strong and exciting partnerships.”