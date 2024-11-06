Port of Galveston Shares Plans for 200th Anniversary

The Port of Galveston will celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2025 with public events, publication of a history book and more, according to a press release.

The event will highlight the port’s history, the contributions of the port and its partners, and celebrate its past, present and future.

The port invited the Galveston community and its port partners to join them in festivities, including:

National Maritime Day on May 22, 2025

Party on the Pier public event on Oct. 17, 2025

Bicentennial gala on Oct. 18, 2025

Port history book published in October

The Galveston Wharves also invited local partners to showcase their programs highlighting the port’s ties to Galveston’s community, commerce and maritime history.

The 840-acre port serves as a commercial hub, equipped with the infrastructure to support increasing cruise, cargo and commercial operations. It ranks as the fourth most popular cruise home port in the U.S., accommodating five major cruise lines and welcoming over 1.5 million cruise passengers every year.