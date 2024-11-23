Port of Dover Concludes 2024 Season with AIDAluna

The Port of Dover marked the end of its year-round 2024 cruise season, with the departure of the AIDAluna earlier this month, according to a press release.

Highlights included maiden calls from the Viking Saturn, Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) Renaissance, Seabourn Venture, TUI Mein Schiff 4, Fred. Olsen’s Borealis and the Crystal Symphony. Other notable events include two days with three cruise ships docked simultaneously.

Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam made a special visit in April before returning to Dover in 2025 for a full season. Additionally, Fred. Olsen sponsored Dover’s flagship event, the Regatta, marking the first time a cruise line has supported this popular community celebration.

Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover said: “It’s been a brilliant season, which has seen us welcome a diverse range of cruise ships of all sizes, multiple berths in use, wonderful inaugural call celebrations, and our long-standing customers returning for large sets of calls. I’d like to thank our brilliant team here for working so hard to provide our guests with an exceptional welcome and to our cruise lines for choosing Dover. We are excited for what 2025 will bring.”

Additionally, the port was visited by AIDA Cruises ships six times throughout 2024, joining 20 other cruise lines sailing there.

A spokesperson for AIDA Cruises added: “This year, we visited the beautiful coastline of Dover in total six times with three ships: AIDAbella, AIDAdiva and AIDAluna. Our guests particularly enjoyed the White Cliffs Country and the warm welcome and hospitality at the Port itself. We are looking forward to being back in 2025.”