Port of Cork Concludes 190,000-Passenger Season

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) concluded its 2024 cruise season with the arrival of the MSC Virtuosa on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024.

During the season, the port welcomed 103 cruise ships, carrying 190,000 passengers.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer at the Port of Cork Company, said: “As this successful cruise season comes to a close, I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a role in making it possible. From our dedicated team at the Port of Cork to the local businesses, tourism partners, and community members in Cobh and beyond, your hard work and warm hospitality have been crucial to delivering an unforgettable experience for the thousands of visitors who sailed into Cork. The cruise industry continues to contribute a major part in the success of the Irish tourism and hospitality sectors. Together, we’ve demonstrated why Cork continues to be such a standout destination on the global cruise map.”

Toddy Stafford, president of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, added: “This year’s cruise season has been fantastic for Cobh and the surrounding community. I want to thank all the local businesses and residents for their hard work in helping to make our town an attractive and welcoming destination. The boost in visitors has truly energized our community, and I’m excited for what the future holds for Cobh. We look forward to 2025 and continuing to strengthen our offering while making sure Cork remains a top travel destination for cruises.”

A highlight of the 2024 cruise season was the visit of the Disney Dream, the largest ship to dock at Cobh Cruise Terminal. The season also saw four maiden calls, including Cunard’s Queen Anne.