Port Everglades Tops Its Own Cruise Passenger Record

Port Everglades bested its own cruise passenger record with a preliminary count of 4,010,919 guests embarking and disembarking during Fiscal Year 2024, which ended September 30, 2024. The new record is expected to be short lived, however, as 4.4 million guests are anticipated during Fiscal Year 2025, according to a press release from the port.

“We expected to do well with the addition of Disney Cruise Line to our fleet and a mix of short and week-long cruises throughout the summer. As the year progressed, it became evident that a near-record 4 million guests was within reach,” said CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris. “Cruising is in high demand, and our cruise line partners are poised for greater gains with new itineraries and a variety of sailing dates.”

In just one year, cruise passenger counts grew 39% and cruise ship calls rose 23% as the cruise lines fully recovered from the pandemic.

The turnaround port’s original record was set in 2014 with 3,880,033 guests. In 2014, it took 887 cruise ships calls to set the port’s passenger record compared to 648 calls setting the new record this year because the ships are larger.