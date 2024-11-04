P&O and Cunard Teams Complete Tenth Beach Cleanup of 2024

P&O Cruises and Cunard team members have completed ten beach clean-ups since March this year, including five near their Southampton head office at Calshot, Netley Abbey (twice), Goatee Beach, and Lee-on-Solent.

Together, the teams collected over 170 kg of waste, retrieving items such as a fridge, clothing, traffic cones and numerous pieces of plastic.

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We’ve taken great pride in orchestrating the beach cleans along our UK coastlines close to our Southampton home, with so many of our passionate colleagues contributing their time to this important cause. This initiative is a reflection of our commitment to more sustainable tourism and our responsibility to help protect and preserve our vital marine ecosystems for future generations.”

Ship and shoreside colleagues from the two brands completed visits across UK coastlines, along with others in Lisbon, St. Kitts, Norway and Malta, covering a total of 190,500 square meters. Earlier this month, crew members from P&O Cruises’ Britannia and Cunard’s Queen Anne took part in a partnership with Blue Flag, conducting two coastal clean-ups in Lisbon’s Algés area and removing 42kg of waste.