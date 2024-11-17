Norwegian Star Gets 80-Ton Stabilizer Replaced in Drydock

The Norwegian Star recently completed a three-week drydock at Damen Shiprepair Brest in Northern France.

After completing a summer program in Northern Europe, the 2001-built vessel arrived at the facility in late October.

According to local sources, the ship saw the replacement of one of its 80-ton stabilizers during its stay at the shipyard.

The work required extensive hull preparation, Le Télégramme said, with the new equipment arriving in Brest a few days earlier via cargo ship.

Additional technical work carried out on the Norwegian Star included maintenance on the ship’s propulsion system.

Two azipods were dismantled and got new parts, while three bow thrusters were also serviced by the shipyard’s team.

In addition to class inspections, the project also included hull work, with maintenance of hull valves, as well as general cleaning and painting.

Following the successful completion of the drydock, the Norwegian Star sailed to Southampton, England, where it welcomed guests back on Nov. 12, 2024 for a ten-night cruise to Western Europe that is scheduled to end in Lisbon, Portugal.

Sailing to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal, the itinerary features visits to IJmuiden, Zeebrugge, Le Havre, La Rochelle, Bilbao, La Coruña, Porto and more.

After a two-week voyage to the Canary Islands and Morocco, the Norwegian Star starts a repositioning cruise to South America in early December.

The 17-night trans-Atlantic crossing sails from Lisbon to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with visits to destinations in Portugal, Spain, Cape Verde, Brazil and Uruguay.

During the 2024-25 winter season, the ship offers a series of cruises in the region, which feature visits to destinations in Brazil, the Falkland Islands, Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego and more.

The deployment also includes itineraries to Antarctica, featuring scenic cruising in Paradise Bay and Elephant Island.