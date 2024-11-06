Norwegian Cruise Line Adjusts Itinerary of Crossing

Norwegian Cruise Line is adjusting the itinerary of a trans-Atlantic crossing scheduled to sail onboard the Norwegian Star on Dec. 5, 2024.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the cruise is dropping two ports of call while adding a new destination.

Citing quality passenger experience and fuel efficiency, the company also adjusted port times for four of the ports set to be visited.

Sailing from Lisbon to Buenos Aires, the Norwegian Star is set to offer a 17-night repositioning cruise that originally featured visits to seven destinations in Portugal, Spain, Cape Verde, Brazil and Argentina.

“We are committed to providing the best vacations at sea and have been working tirelessly to continue elevating the quality of the overall guest experience while positively impacting society and the environment,” Norwegian said in the letter.

“As we continue to optimize our itineraries for fuel efficiency, as part of our commitment to the environment and sustainability efforts, we have adjusted your itinerary,” the company continued.

As a result, the Norwegian Star is no longer scheduled to make its planned visits to Maceió and Salvador, Brazil, but will instead visit Montevideo, Uruguay.

Norwegian also changed arrival and departure times for Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain, Porto Grande in Cape Verde, and Recife in Brazil.

The ship’s visit to Rio de Janeiro also changed and is now set to take place one day earlier than scheduled, with extended times.

“We recognize the importance that destinations play in our guests’ vacation decision-making process and assure you that these modifications were made with the guest experience top-of-mind,” Norwegian explained.

“As a gesture of appreciation for choosing to sail with us, and a genuine acknowledgment of the inconvenience caused by these adjustments, we arranged for a $100 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom,” the company added.

Shore excursions booked through Norwegian for Maceió and Salvador are being automatically canceled, with full refunds set to be issued to their original forms of payment.

Tours in destinations that saw time and day changes will be automatically adjusted to reflect the new schedule, the company added.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these adjustments may cause,” Norwegian said.