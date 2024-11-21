MSC World America to Offer 19 Cabin Types

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, the MSC World America, will offer a selection of 19 cabin types, according to a press release.
The ship will feature Owner’s Suites in the MSC Yacht Club, spanning over 150m², and Duplex Suites with dedicated entertainment spaces. For guests seeking more affordable options, the ship will also offer balcony cabins with ocean views, as well as interior cabins for greater value. Additionally, flexible family cabins will be available, designed to combine for larger group accommodations.
Cabin highlights on MSC World America include:
- Owner’s Suites (MSC Yacht Club): Spanning over 150m², these suites offer a double bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, a luxurious bathroom with a full-size imperial bathtub, a separate living-dining area, and a private terrace with a whirlpool and al fresco dining area. Located in the MSC Yacht Club, these suites offer exclusivity and luxury.
- Duplex Suites (MSC Yacht Club): Spanning two decks, the suites feature a dining area, lounge, and guest washroom on the lower deck, with a main bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Some suites include a private sundeck and whirlpool.
- Connecting Family Cabins: Designed for multi-generational families, these cabins offer options to connect rooms through internal doors, providing family-friendly accommodation.
- Promenade View Balcony Cabins: These cabins offer various layouts and sizes, some with views overlooking the ship’s outdoor promenade.
- Infinite Ocean View Cabins: Exclusive to World Class ships, these cabins feature a panoramic sliding window that turns into a glass balustrade when open, offering guests uninterrupted views of the horizon and the sea.