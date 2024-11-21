MSC World America to Offer 19 Cabin Types

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, the MSC World America, will offer a selection of 19 cabin types, according to a press release.

The ship will feature Owner’s Suites in the MSC Yacht Club, spanning over 150m², and Duplex Suites with dedicated entertainment spaces. For guests seeking more affordable options, the ship will also offer balcony cabins with ocean views, as well as interior cabins for greater value. Additionally, flexible family cabins will be available, designed to combine for larger group accommodations.

Cabin highlights on MSC World America include: