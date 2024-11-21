MSC Virtuosa Makes Inaugural Call to BVI

The British Virgin Islands welcomed the inaugural call of the MSC Virtuosa on Nov. 20, 2024, according to a press release.

The vessel was slated to spend the day at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park with 1,160 crew and 2,633 guests.

To commemorate this occasion, a plaque exchange ceremony was held, and a plaque was presented on behalf of the government and people of the Virgin Islands to the Captain of the Virtuosa, Captain Christopher Pugh, commemorating the vessel’s inaugural call to the territory.