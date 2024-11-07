Mitsui Ocean Cruises Introduces Spa and Wellness Kodama

Mitsui Ocean Cruises revealed a new and wellness offering onboard the new Mitsui Ocean Fuji, launching December 1, according to a press release.

The spa and wellness Kodama offers a wellness experience inspired by Japan’s ancient forests, combining nature’s harmony with wellness practices.

Guests can enjoy features like the Harmony Lounge with thermal beds, therapeutic showers, saunas, exclusive treatments and fitness classes. According to the company, the experience aims to rejuvenate both body and mind, preparing guests for further exploration of Japan.

Kodama Highlights include:

Japanese-Inspired Massages like Arashiyama Bamboo, Camellia Japonica and Jade Stone therapies designed for deep relaxation and stress relief.

The Harmony Lounge offers a luxurious thermal suite with heated loungers, saunas, and steam rooms, ideal for unwinding or enjoying a couples’ massage.

Fitness offerings include Zen Meditation, Slow-Flow Yoga and Sunrise Stretch, plus a full fitness center with cardio equipment and various classes.

Guests in Penthouse Spa Suites enjoy exclusive perks such as complimentary yoga classes, smoothies, and access to the Harmony Lounge.

Additional services at the new spa facility include skin-renewing facials, scalp massages, and blowouts in the salon, along with men’s cuts and shaves at the barber. Guests can also enjoy Japanese Camellia oil manicures and pedicures. All treatments are delivered with the signature “omotenashi” service.