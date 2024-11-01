Meyer Turku Aims For Carbon-Neutral Shipbuilding

This fall marks 10 years since the Meyer family took over what is now Meyer Turku.

In a statement, the yard said that it remains dedicated to building the world’s most advanced cruise ships and is aiming to turn its own operation fully carbon neutral.

“We are proud to continue Turku’s shipbuilding tradition dating back to 1737. The acquisition we made ten years ago was mainly based on two grounds: first, Turku has a long shipbuilding tradition and world-class know-how. The people of Meyer Turku and of the entire network form a community, the like of which is impossible to build in a short time. Secondly, thanks to the former, it is possible to build very large ships in Turku,” said CEO Tim Meyer.

“In today’s situation, where we are building the world’s most advanced ships and pioneering in green transition, we are also constantly looking for more experts and employees for various tasks. We are committed to remaining owners of the Turku shipyard and to continuing the joint journey with all our partners towards increasingly sustainable shipbuilding. I am aiming at adding another zero behind the 1 in Meyer Turku’s age.”

The Meyer family said they have invested roughly 300 million euro in the Turku yard and related companies since they took over a decade ago.