Mein Schiff 7 Makes Maiden Call in Tenerife

Port of Tenerife welcomed the inaugural call of the Mein Schiff 7 on Friday, November 1, according to a press release.

The Port Authority, represented by Luz Marina Espiau, commercial and business development manager, held a plaque exchange ceremony to commemorate the ship’s maiden visit. The event, hosted by Captain Georgio Di Mou and his crew on the bridge, included First Officer, Chief Purser, Ship Agent Davinia and Mónica Jarque from the Port Authority’s Commercial Department.

The Port Authority extended its gratitude to Captain Di Mou and his crew for their hospitality, and to Ship Agency Hamilton for their coordination efforts.