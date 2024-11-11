Medical Emergency Causes Three-Day Delay for Royal Caribbean Ship

A medical emergency onboard the Explorer of the Seas is causing a three-day delay in the ship’s arrival at PortMiami.

Currently offering a 12-night trans-Atlantic crossing, the ship was initially scheduled to arrive in Florida on Nov. 14, 2024.

According to a statement sent to guests onboard, the Explorer of the Seas will now dock in Miami on Nov. 17, 2024.

“Our medical staff determined that one of our guests needed urgent medical attention, and as a result, we are making our way to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria,” the company said.

After visiting the Azores on Nov. 7, the ship was scheduled to remain at sea before arriving in Miami next week.

Following the medical emergency, the Explorer changed course, docking at the Spanish port on Saturday.

As part of its new itinerary, the vessel is now expected to cruise for another week before arriving in the United States on Nov. 17.

“This situation is evolving,” Royal Caribbean added in its statement, noting that additional details for the arrival in Miami are still being finalized.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by this, as we appreciate your patience and understanding, knowing we’d do the same for you or a loved one with a medical emergency,” the company said.

Royal Caribbean is offering guests onboard a complimentary voucher for a 60-minute internet package, as well as assistance in making necessary arrangements via phone.

“We know you may need to communicate with family, friends, or airlines/hotels to start planning your return home,” the company added in its statement.

Passengers who booked flights via Royal Caribbean’s Air2Sea Team will have their return flights automatically adjusted to reflect the new arrival in Miami.

Guests with independent travel arrangements are asked to contact their air carrier directly. The company said it will cover any air change fees of up to $200 for domestic travel and $400 for international travel, per person.

Royal Caribbean is also offering guests discounted rates for those who opt to extend beverage and internet packages for the additional three days of the cruise.