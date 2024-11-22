Massport Announces Record-Breaking Season, Big Investments

The Massachusetts Port Authority celebrated a record-breaking passenger count at Flynn Cruiseport Boston for 2024 with just over 480,000 passengers; this is a 29 percent passenger increase over 2023.

Massport announced in a press release that Flynn Cruiseport welcomed 167 cruise ships this season,18 more ships and a 12 percent increase over 2023.

“We were thrilled to see the strong demand for cruising in 2024, supporting the City of Boston and the Commonwealth’s travel and tourism industries,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey.The 2024 cruise season started in March and ended in early November, and included 13 maiden calls, 24 different cruise lines and 12 three-ship days.

For 2025, the port is welcoming back the Norwegian Gem for the summer alongside the Jewel, while the Norwegian Breakaway will become the largest ship to sail out of the port in 2026.

The port also announced a significant terminal investment Upgrades to the Black Falcon Terminal will include pier upgrades to support an additional passenger boarding bridge, a new escalator and an expanded queueing area with increased seating, allowing for better passenger flow.

In addition, Massport announced a $60 million investment in a shore power system that should be completed by 2029.

CEO Rich Davey said Massport will install shore power at the two main berths.

“Our investment in shore power will dramatically reduce emissions, improve air quality, and reinforce Boston’s position as a leader in sustainable maritime practices. We’re also committed to continuously enhancing our facilities to accommodate the growing demand for cruising, the increase in larger ships like the Breakaway, and to ensure a seamless experience for both passengers and ships. These announcements are a win for the environment, the community, and the future of the cruise industry in our city.” He said.

Nearly 80 percent of the ships currently serving Boston can plug into shore power or use an alternative low-carbon technology.

“With record-breaking passenger numbers at Flynn Cruiseport, Boston is thriving like never before. As we continue to grow, adopting clean technologies becomes even more crucial for meeting our climate goals,” added Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

Photo Caption (L-R):

Top: State Representative David Biele, Massport Board Chair Patty Jacobs, ILA Vice President – Atlantic Coast District George McEvoy, Live Like a Local Tours CEO Colin Knight.

Bottom: MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Massport CEO Rich Davey, Congressman Stephen Lynch, Ambassador Ray Flynn, Massport Port Director Lauren Gleason, State Senator Nick Collins, Meet Boston President & CEO Director Martha Sheridan, MOTT Executive Director Kate Fox.