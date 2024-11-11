Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Margaritaville: Veterans Day with Free Cruises for Heroes

Margaritaville at Sea Ship

In honor of Veterans Day, Margaritaville at Sea is offering a limited number of complimentary double-occupancy cabins to qualifying heroes on Bahamas sailings starting in January 2025, according to a press release.

The promotion is available to U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses and educators. To take advantage of the exclusive offer, bookings must be made between November 11 and December 3, 2024.

Available on either the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise or the new Islander, both departing from Palm Beach and Tampa Bay, Florida, the offer includes a range of amenities, including island-inspired dining, handcrafted cocktails and entertainment.

In addition to the free cruise offer, all qualifying heroes will receive 20 percent off all retail offers on any cabin, any day, throughout the year.

Margaritaville at Sea launched the “Heroes Sail Free” program in 2022 and has since provided thousands of free cruises.

 

