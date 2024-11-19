Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Liverpool Cruise Port Supports Second Liverpool Visit From HMS Prince of Wales

HMS Prince Of Wales to Liverpool.

Liverpool Cruise Port announced in a press release that it is supporting the second visit of HMS Prince Of Wales to Liverpool.

Although the port has welcomed each of the Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carriers, Prince of Wales in 2019 and Queen Elizabeth in 2022, there is nothing routine about facilitating these calls.

Liverpool Cruise Port added that it is the only commercial port in the world to have welcomed both vessels; this is a testament to the team’s planning expertise and technical ability, supported by a local multi-stakeholder group, which enables these visits.

The post said that it looks forward to welcoming the HMS Prince of Wales to Liverpool Cruise Port.

It added that it also looks forward to supporting the weeklong events, including STEM, mental health, and community-focused engagement events, culminating in up to 20,000 members of the public being able to board the vessel for what it hopes will be an exciting and informative experience.

Photo Credit: Stratus Imagery

