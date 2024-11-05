Lindblad Expeditions Reports 2024 Q3 Financial Results

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Sven Lindblad, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Lindblad delivered a record third quarter as we continue to generate strong operating results across both our fleet and expanded land experiences portfolio. Looking ahead, this strong growth is poised to continue as current year bookings for future travel have reached record levels. Our focus continues to be on providing high quality travel experiences and strategically expanding our travel platform to capture this demand. We believe we are well positioned to deliver meaningful shareholder value in the years to come.”

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Total revenues increased 17% to $206.0 million

Net income available to stockholders increased $16.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 35% to $45.8 million

Lindblad segment Available Guest Nights increased 6%

Net Yield per Available Guest Night increased 9% to $1,205 and Occupancy was 82%

Bookings to date for future travel increased 26% vs the same period in 2023

Further expanded land-based portfolio with the closing of the acquisition of Wineland-Thompson Adventures

Tour Revenues

Third quarter tour revenues of $206.0 million increased $30.0 million, or 17%, as compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by a $12.5 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $17.5 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $121.3 million increased $12.5 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase was driven by a 6% increase in available guest nights due to greater fleet utilization, a 9% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,205 due to higher pricing and an increase in occupancy to 82% from 81% as compared to the third quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $84.7 million increased $17.5 million, or 26%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in guests traveled, higher pricing and the addition of Wineland-Thompson Adventures.

Net Income

Net income available to stockholders for the third quarter was $21.3 million, $0.36 per diluted share, as compared with net income available to stockholders of $4.5 million, $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. The $16.8 million increase primarily reflects higher operating results, a $6.8 million tax benefit, $0.4 million of lower stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million in foreign currency gains as compared with $0.5 million in foreign currency losses in the third quarter of 2023 partially offset by $2.2 million of higher depreciation and amortization driven by digital transformation projects implemented in 2023 and $1.1 million in transaction-related costs driven by the acquisition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $45.8 million increased $11.9 million as compared to the same period in 2023 driven by a $6.1 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $5.7 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $26.2 million increased $6.1 million as compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives, higher general and administrative costs primarily due to increased personnel costs and increased royalties associated with the expanded National Geographic agreement.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million increased $5.7 million as compared to the same period in 2023, due to increased tour revenues and the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs, higher marketing spend to drive future growth, credit card fees and commission expense.