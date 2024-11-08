Twitter Facebook Linkedin
La Estaca Port Welcomes Evrima’s Maiden Visit

Maiden Call

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima made its inaugural visit at La Estaca Port in El Hierro on November 4, 2024.

During the visit, the Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerife presented the El Hierro plaque to the Captain, symbolizing gratitude and recognition for the outstanding service provided by both him and the entire crew. Luz Marina Espiau, the commercial and business development manager, presented the plaque.

The port highlighted that this visit further reinforces our commitment to establishing El Hierro as a key destination in cruise tourism.

 

