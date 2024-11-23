Kenneth Gustavsson Named CEO at Gotland Alandia

Kenneth Gustavsson has been named CEO of Gotland Alandia Cruises, which operates the Birka Gotland.

The ship, which entered service with new owners in March this year, cruises between Stockholm, Åland, Gotland and a number of other Baltic destinations.

“The goal is to fully put Birka Gotland on the map as the Baltic Sea’s best cruise experience,” said Gustavsson, noting the goal is to deliver Sweden’s best cruise product.

Gustavsson was most previously commercial director at Gotland Alandia and previously oversaw operations at Viking Line Scandinavia.

Gustavsson succeeds Marcus Risberg.