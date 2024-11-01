Inaugural Meeting for Cruise Sustainability Held in Lisbon

The inaugural Meeting for the Sustainability of Cruise Activity in Lisbon took place at the Lisbon Cruise Terminal on October 29, 2024.

The initiative brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Port of Lisbon, Lisbon Municipality, Cruise Line International Association, Lisbon Tourism Board, National Tourism Board, ANA Airports, TAP Air Portugal, AGEPOR (National Port Agent Association), Zero Association (an environmental NGO) and Lisbon Cruise Port.

The event featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding to create an advisory committee dedicated to addressing the sustainability impacts of cruise activities. Participants also presented findings from air quality monitoring initiatives and shared results from an economic impact study on the cruise industry in Lisbon.

The “Air Quality Monitoring in the Surrounding Area of the Lisbon Cruise Terminal” study was also presented, evaluating ship emissions in cruise ship catchment areas over one year. According to the results, although there were instances where pollution levels exceeded WHO guidelines for fine particles and nitrogen dioxide, overall pollution in Lisbon remained within European and national legal limits.

In 2023, the cruise sector in Lisbon generated significant economic benefits, including: