Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Inaugural Meeting for Cruise Sustainability Held in Lisbon

Lisbon Port Meeting

The inaugural Meeting for the Sustainability of Cruise Activity in Lisbon took place at the Lisbon Cruise Terminal on October 29, 2024.

The initiative brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Port of Lisbon, Lisbon Municipality, Cruise Line International Association, Lisbon Tourism Board, National Tourism Board, ANA Airports, TAP Air Portugal, AGEPOR (National Port Agent Association), Zero Association (an environmental NGO) and Lisbon Cruise Port.

The event featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding to create an advisory committee dedicated to addressing the sustainability impacts of cruise activities. Participants also presented findings from air quality monitoring initiatives and shared results from an economic impact study on the cruise industry in Lisbon.

The “Air Quality Monitoring in the Surrounding Area of the Lisbon Cruise Terminal” study was also presented, evaluating ship emissions in cruise ship catchment areas over one year. According to the results, although there were instances where pollution levels exceeded WHO guidelines for fine particles and nitrogen dioxide, overall pollution in Lisbon remained within European and national legal limits.

In 2023, the cruise sector in Lisbon generated significant economic benefits, including:

  • €1.934 billion in economic activity.
  • €794 million in value-added GDP.
  • €317 million in tax revenue.
  • 20,383 jobs created.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.