HX Cancels Fridtjof Nansen’s Upcoming Cruise After Technical Issue

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) cancelled the upcoming cruise of the Fridtjof Nansen, which was scheduled to start in Ushuaia, Argentina, on Nov. 18.

In a statement shared with Cruise Industry News, the company said that the cancellation comes after an isolated incident onboard the 2020-built vessel.

“On Nov. 16, 2024, a contained technical issue occurred on our vessel, the Fridtjof Nansen. The ship continued its planned journey safely and arrived in Ushuaia today, Nov. 18, 2024,” HX said.

“We can confirm that all passengers and crew are safe and accounted for,” the company added while reassuring that the incident has not affected the safety or integrity of the vessel.

“Our technicians are already working to resolve the issue, with additional support enroute. The safety and well-being of our guests and crew remain our top priority,” HX continued.

The company said it is in continuous communication with all guests onboard, providing timely updates as it works toward a resolution before disembarkation, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Passengers are set to return home on Nov. 19, 2024, on two charter flights to Buenos Aires, HX explained.

As a result, the upcoming sailing of the Fridtjof Nansen has “regrettably” been cancelled, the company added in its statement.

“Our Guest Services team has been in touch with affected travelers via text, email and our call center, as well as onsite at their hotels, to address any urgent concerns. We have been doing everything possible to assist guests with return travel arrangements or rebooking their trips,” the company explained.

The majority of guests have already been rebooked for their journey home, HX added, noting that its teams have been working through the weekend to arrange onward travel for both embarking and disembarking guests, including flights and accommodations.

“We sincerely apologize for this unforeseen disruption. We understand the emotional impact this has, especially given that many of these trips are once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” the company added.

HX also said that, in addition to providing support for affected guests, it is actively working on compensation offers.

“We are committed to supporting our guests throughout and are working tirelessly to resolve the issue and ensure all impacted travelers are taken care of as quickly as possible,” the company added.

“We deeply appreciate the understanding and patience of our guests, both those onboard and affected by changes to their upcoming trips. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our crew and teams for their professionalism and dedication as they work to resolve this matter.”