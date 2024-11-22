Holland America Unveils Black Friday Deals on 800+ Cruises

Holland America Line has launched a Black Friday offer valid on over 800 cruises departing through October 2026, according to a press release.

The offer runs from November 21 to December 1, 2024, and includes up to 25 percent off cruise fares, free prepaid crew appreciation, 50 percent reduced deposits and free passage for third and fourth guests traveling in the same stateroom.

“We have consistently offered incredible deals for Black Friday, and this year is no exception,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “We center our promotions around perks that our guests tell us they want, including crew appreciation plus free third and fourth guests on cruises to all of our global destinations—Black Friday is the ideal time to book a cruise.”

The promotion is combinable with its “Have It All” premium fare, providing additional value for travelers. In addition to the Black Friday perks, “Have It All” guests also receive up to three shore excursions (valued at $100 each, based on cruise length), the Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining experiences for up to three nights, depending on the cruise; and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

The Black Friday sale applies to Holland America Line’s global destinations, including Alaska, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and more, as well as longer Legendary Voyages (25-59 days) and Collectors’ Voyages.

Featured itineraries include: