Holland America Launches Fleetwide Cooking Shows Featuring Regional Cuisine

Holland America Line is introducing new cooking shows that highlight regional culinary specialties and locally sourced seafood, according to a press release.

Part of the cruise line’s Global Fresh Fish Program, the new shows are co-hosted by the ship’s executive chef and cruise and travel director and are available fleetwide at least twice per week on seven-day cruises, and more frequently on longer voyages. The demonstrations will teach cooking techniques and explore the culinary history of each region. Guests can sample the featured dishes in the Dining Room that evening and take home recipe cards to recreate the meals.

“We are thrilled to bring back a favorite tradition that is among our most popular enrichment activities. Our new cooking shows are all about connecting guests to the culinary culture of the region they’re visiting with a fun and attainable experience,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and room division for Holland America Line. “We’re being purposeful in ensuring our guests can take a piece of the immersive traveling experience home with them after the cruise ends.”

Each cooking show will focus on the current destination. Several itineraries will highlight the company’s Global Fresh Fish Program, with fresh fish sourced from a nearby port.

Dishes prepared during the shows include:

Alaska: Barbecue Salmon Bowl; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl.

Australia/ New Zealand: Panko-Crusted Australian Flathead; Australian Bass with Orange Vermouth Sauce; Coral Trout with Porcini and Bacon; Seared Yellow Fin Bream.

Asia: Red Snapper Coconut Curry and Vegetables; Crumbed Miso Sesame Lamb Chops; Teriyaki Salmon Bowl with Cauliflower Rice; Mongolian Barbecue Lamb Chops; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Japanese Pork Katsue with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Pan Seared Honey Sake Barramundi.

Caribbean: Bahamian Grouper with Bacon Grits; Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema; Crusted Rockfish with Cou-Cou and Coconut Shrimp Bisque.

Hawaii: Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Kauai-Style Poke; Lomi-Lomi Salmon; Seared Opah with Mango Avocado Relish.

South Pacific: Japanese Pork Katsu with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Lomi-Lomi Salmon; Crackling Pork Ceviche; Huli Huli Chicken.

South America: Seared Grouper with Chilean Salsa; Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri and Polenta; Braised Short Rib Empanadas; Peruvian Half Roasted Chicken.

Mexico: Blackened Tuna Oaxaca-Style; Grouper with Rice Pilaf and Salsa Picante; Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema.

Photo: Chef Jundiel presenting for the Cooking Show on Rotterdam.