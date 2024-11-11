Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Hanseatic Spirit Makes Maiden Call at San Sebastian de La Gomera

Hanseatic Spirit Maiden Call

The Port of San Sebastián de La Gomera welcomed the Hanseatic Spirit for its maiden call on October 27, according to a press release.

Operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, the 2021-built expedition ship arrived carrying 131 passengers and 166 crew members onboard.

As per the maritime tradition, a plaque exchange ceremony took place to mark the ship’s maiden call. In attendance were Captain Claas Manuelfisher; the Port Authority representative Salvador Méndez, head of La Palma Port Area; and Patricia Padilla of Hamilton Shipagency.

 

 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.