Hanseatic Spirit Makes Maiden Call at San Sebastian de La Gomera

The Port of San Sebastián de La Gomera welcomed the Hanseatic Spirit for its maiden call on October 27, according to a press release.

Operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, the 2021-built expedition ship arrived carrying 131 passengers and 166 crew members onboard.

As per the maritime tradition, a plaque exchange ceremony took place to mark the ship’s maiden call. In attendance were Captain Claas Manuelfisher; the Port Authority representative Salvador Méndez, head of La Palma Port Area; and Patricia Padilla of Hamilton Shipagency.