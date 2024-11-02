Global Ports Holding and Peel Ports Group Honored

Global Ports Holding (GPH) and Peel Ports Group have been recognized at the Mersey Maritime Industry Awards (MMIA) for their combined services to the Northwest maritime sector, according to a press release.

GPH and Peel Ports Group were awarded Maritime Campaign of the Year at the Mersey Maritime Industry Awards for their £25 million partnership to expand Liverpool’s cruise operations. This collaboration aims to double cruise activity, boost the local economy and elevate Liverpool’s cruise terminal into a top-tier hub, marking Liverpool as the sole British Isles cruise port in the GPH network.

Stephen Xuereb, chief operating officer of Global Ports Holding, said: “We are proud to receive this recognition alongside Peel Ports Group for our commitment to making Liverpool a premier cruise destination in the British Isles. By enhancing the city’s cruise infrastructure, we aim to attract more visitors, support regional tourism, and drive economic growth. We look forward to Liverpool Cruise Port’s transformation into a world-class gateway for travelers worldwide.”

Phil Hall, Mersey Port director at Peel Ports Group said: “We are immensely proud to be recognized for our excellence within the maritime sector, which positively impacts not only the industry in Merseyside and the Northwest, but also the sector on a global scale. This award highlights the importance of collaboration in driving growth within the maritime industry. Our partnership with Global Ports Holding represents a significant milestone for Liverpool, and we are excited about the future of our cruise operations and the wider economic impact for the region.”