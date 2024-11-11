Genting Dream Celebrates Maiden Call in Melaka

Resorts World Cruises celebrated the inaugural arrival of the Genting Dream, in Melaka on Monday, November 11, according to a press release.

The ship was greeted with traditional performances and an official ceremony at the ICQS Complex, attended by Melaka’s Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh. Resorts World Cruises, in collaboration with Melaka Tourism, offered special shore excursions to key attractions to mark the start of Genting Dream’s regular visits to Melaka.

The 4,500-guest Genting Dream has launched a new weekly two-night cruise from Singapore to Melaka. Celebrations began with a send-off from Singapore led by international celebrity Fan Bingbing, ambassador for the “Visit Melaka Year 2024” campaign.

“On behalf of Resorts World Cruises, we are excited to have our Genting Dream cruise ship arrive in Melaka today and provide our guests with a new and exciting destination. Melaka has so much to offer as a tourist destination and we are committed to developing the growth of inbound cruise passengers, which will ultimately contribute further to the success of the Visit Melaka 2024 campaign”, said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises

“We would once again like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Melaka government and its various tourism and authority bodies, as well as the private sectors for their support and in making this first deployment a success”, he continued. “The Melaka state government remains highly committed to offering a variety of exciting shore excursion packages for the guests of the Genting Dream. I am confident that the weekly arrival of the Genting Dream in Melaka will not only boost the local state tourism economy but also strengthen Melaka’s position as a key cruising destination for more international cruise lines,” said Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Melaka Chief Minister.

Disembarking guests can explore attractions within walking distance, including a 15-minute walk to Dutch Square and Jonker Street in Melaka’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for shopping, dining and entertainment.