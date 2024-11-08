Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Unveils New Booking Incentive

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is introducing the Freedom Fare Price Promise, an early booking incentive to encourage guests to secure their cruises early for maximum value, according to a press release.

The promise guarantees that guests who book a Freedom Fare within the first four weeks after a cruise is announced will receive a cabin upgrade or onboard credit if a comparable cabin price is reduced later.

In addition to this guarantee, the new incentive allows guests to select their cabin grade and number, dining preferences and table size. The Freedom Fare Price Promise will first be available for summer 2026 itineraries. These itineraries include three cruises scheduled during the solar eclipse in August 2026, along with trips to Iceland, Norway and the British Isles.

Geoff Ridgeon, head of sales at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Feedback told us that our guests weren’t sure when the best time to book was to get the best value for their cruise, and so our Freedom Fare Price Promise has been created specifically with guests in mind. It means that, by booking a Freedom Fare in those first four weeks of a cruise going on sale, your customers will not get better value for money at any other time.

“If, later down the line, the price of an equivalent cabin on their cruise is reduced by us, we promise they will receive a free cabin upgrade or credit to spend on board, adding value to their cruise. There really is no better time to book, than in those first four weeks.”

Martin Lister, head of product innovation at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, added: “There are many highlights from our new summer 2026 itineraries, but undoubtedly, the special sailings for August’s total eclipse of the sun, are particularly exciting.

“In Iceland, guests on board Bolette and Balmoral will experience whales, waterfalls and geysers, all while being in the place where the sun will cover the moon for the longest period, while those aboard Borealis will discover the old towns and promenades in Spain, plus a full eclipse before the sun sets.

“All of our new itineraries have been curated to allow guests to embrace the local way of life, seek out native wildlife and witness spectacular natural wonders and breathtaking scenery.”

Highlights of the summer 2026 program include: