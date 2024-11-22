Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches Black Friday Sale

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled its Black Friday sale, offering up to £300 in savings per person on select 2024 and 2025 sailings.

The offer is available for bookings made between November 21 and December 2, 2024.

The sale applies to 19 sailings aboard the Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral, departing from Southampton, Portsmouth, Liverpool and Newcastle. Featured itineraries include opportunities to experience the Northern Lights in Arctic Norway, explore marine wildlife around Iceland in collaboration with conservation charity ORCA and immerse in the culture of the Caribbean.

Doug Glenwright, guest experience director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Our Black Friday sale is a great opportunity for guests to make some big savings on a variety of 2024 and 2025 cruises. A total of 19 hand-crafted itineraries are included in the offer with chances to visit bustling Christmas markets in France and Belgium, experience husky sledding and crossing the Arctic Circle in Norway and explore rainforests in Costa Rica.”

“There really is a cruise for everyone. We look forward to welcoming our guests, both new and returning, onboard a Fred. Olsen Cruise Line sailing soon.”

In addition to the Black Friday sale, guests can enjoy additional savings on selected suites and single cabins.

Highlighted itineraries on sale include: