Fred. Olsen Appoints Jenna Wallis as Head of Procurement

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced the appointment of Jenna Wallis as its head of procurement.

The newly created role is designed to support the company’s strategic growth initiatives, according to a press release.

Wallis brings 15 years of procurement experience to the position.

Her appointment follows recent additions to the Fred. Olsen team, including Doug Glenwright as guest experience director and Sonia Holman as e-commerce and marketing director.

Samantha Stimpson, CEO of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “These new appointments further strengthen my team and reflect our commitment to continually evolving to meet the challenges and opportunities of the cruise industry.

“We look forward to driving Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines forward, while ensuring our guests enjoy the best possible experience on board our ships and create unforgettable memories.”

Wallis added: “I am so excited to have joined the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines family. This really was my dream role, given the company itself and its well-known brand, coupled with the chance to take on this newly created role and lead the transformation of the Purchasing Team to a strategic procurement partner.

“My vision is to have a world-class procurement team, strategically aligned to the business goals, enabling revenue growth, improving gross margin and cashflow, all while providing an enhanced guest experience.

“Currently, the remit of my team is our fleet of ships – the core of our business, but I’ll be growing our scope to include indirect spend too, for example marketing and technology systems at our Ipswich head office.

“We have the opportunity to drive sustainable growth through strategic procurement and I am so proud to be leading this initiative. We deliver experiences that our guests will always remember, and this is everything to me.”