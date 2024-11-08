Fincantieri Finalizes New Cruise Ship Order with Crystal

Fincantieri has finalized an order with Crystal for the construction of a new luxury cruise ship, following an option to expand the original two-ship agreement announced on June 27, 2024.

According to a press release, the new vessel will have a gross tonnage of 61,800 and accommodate approximately 690 passengers.

The design will feature all-suite accommodations with private balconies, as well as single-occupancy cabins to cater to solo travelers. The ship will also maintain one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in this segment, the company stated.